Martha V. Medlin, 74, of Littlestown, died Sunday, August 14, at her home. She was the widow of Jack R. Medlin who died in 2018.
Born Nov 29, 1947, in Reedsville, W.Va., Martha was the daughter of the late Robert C. S. Jr. and Mary Mae (Feather) Smith.
She was retired from Hadco after 25 years of employment and then worked at Littlestown Foundry for two years.
Surviving are her daughters, Mary M. Zinn of Littlestown, and Kimberly K. Smith of Florida; her grandchildren, Danielle, Stormie, Tyler, Kayla and James; her great-grandchildren, Brier, Lillian, Alex, Abigail, River, Aaron, Carolyn and Alexander; and her sister, Dessie Lou Snyder of Masontown, W.Va. Martha was predeceased by her son, James Robert Livengood; her brothers: Robert C.S. Smith Jr. and Kenneth D. Smith; and her sister, Margaret M. Knoerlein.
She enjoyed gardening, car shows, her Mustang, her puppy Sadie, her grand dog, Hero, and being with her family.
Graveside service is private in John Luther Miller Cemetery, Westminster, with the Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback II officiating. The viewing is Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown.
Memorials in Martha’s name may be sent to American Cancer Society to donate online or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.