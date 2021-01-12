Kenneth (Ken) Lee Stambaugh, age 88, of Littlestown, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his home with family by his side.
Born April 22, 1932, in Rocky Ridge, Md., Ken was the son of the late Charles R. and Opal R. (Long) Stambaugh. Ken leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years, Janet L. (Crabbs) Stambaugh.
Ken graduated from Emmitsburg High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, 1951-1953. He was employed by the Hanover Shoe Company as a foreman for 40 years. He later worked at Bar Ray in Littlestown and retired from Littlestown Villa’s as a maintenance worker for 20 years.
Ken was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Littlestown. Ken enjoyed his garden and was proud of his strawberry patch. He spent a lot of time enjoying his family and was always ready to help. Ken touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all.
Ken is also survived by three children, son, Jerry and wife Denise Stambaugh of Littlestown, and daughters, Wendy and husband William Miller of Littlestown and Karen McDaniel and John McAlister of Littlestown; six grandchildren, Ami Black, Cyndi Kelican, Michael Miller, Brian Miller, Nick McDaniel and Wes McDaniel; 10 great-grandchildren, Breanna, Kaiden, Tyler, Owen, Zack, Ava, Devin, Kaelyn, Ryan and Jason; and one great-great grandchild, Landon.
Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Stambaugh, Fred Stambaugh and Richard Stambaugh, and sisters, Frances Reynolds and Betty Eyler, all of Maryland.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. At that time internment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ken may be made to the Truck Convoy for Wishes, c/o Sherri Keller, 39 Rolling Lane, Abbottstown, PA 17301 and/or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
