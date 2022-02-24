John D. “Jack” Bream, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born in Gettysburg on July 23, 1934, he was the son of the late Henry T. and Louise D. (Dougherty) Bream. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol B. (Burchfield) Bream.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
For many years Jack coached and was a member of the board of directors for Gettysburg Little League, Pop Warner Football Program and was the president of the board for the Gettysburg Park and Recreation.
After graduating from Gettysburg College in 1957, he remained very active with the college. Jack spent several years as the assistant men’s basketball coach, supporting the football program as well as other various sports.
Jack was the first executive director of the Orange & Blue Club and was the founder of the annual Gettysburg College Orange & Blue Golf Classic. He is a Gettysburg College Athletic Department Hall of Fame member.
He is also a member of the Adams County and South Eastern arm of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, a longtime member of the Gettysburg Lions Club, Good Samaritan Club and The Shrine.
He was affectionately known as Mr. Jack in the Littlestown School District where he spent 35 years as a teacher, coach and administrator.
Throughout his life, Jack received many accolades, awards and recognitions for his tireless work in education, his community and athletics.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his three children, Henry T. “Tim” Bream III (Donna), Tamara B. Bream (Harry Morales), and Wendy Bream Stoner (David); four grandchildren, Rebecca Bream Hughes, Anna Stoner Lonborg, Elizabeth Bream, and Daniel Stoner; and a great-granddaughter, Penelope Hughes. He was predeceased by a brother, Henry T. Bream Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, with the Rev. Stephen Herr officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or Henry T. Bream Scholarship Fund, c/o Gettysburg College Athletic Department, 300 N. Washington St., Box 400, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
