George F. Thorsen, 73, of Gettysburg, and formerly of White Plains, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Queens, N.Y., the son of the late Arthur and Josephine Roseto Thorsen. George is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Williams Thorsen.
For many years, Mr. Thorsen taught foreign language at both Iona Prep School and Eastchester Public School system in New York. He later became an IT instructor at Queensboro Community College. While in Gettysburg he served on the Lake Heritage Board of Directors and on the Board of Directors at Birds of Paradise in Ajijic, Mexico.
In addition to his wife, George is also survived by a daughter Erica Thorsen of Charlottesville, Va.; a son James Thorsen of Philadelphia, Pa.; two grandchildren, Rebecca Payne and Amanda Payne; and a brother Joseph Thorsen of Queens, N.Y.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
