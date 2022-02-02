John E. Orner, 86, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born May 13, 1935, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Group and Maude (Hartlaub) Orner. John was the loving husband of the late Anna E. (Dillman) Orner with whom he shared 62 years of marriage until her passing on March 26, 2021.
John was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Eagles Aerie #1562, the Gettysburg VFW Post #15, and the New Oxford Social Club.
John retired from Masterbrand in Littlestown.
John is survived by his children, Judy Zeigler and husband David of Spring Grove, Pa., and Ronald Orner and wife Allegra of Abbottstown; two grandchildren, Amanda Spangler, and Dhylan Zeigler and wife Tina; and two great-grandchildren, Teagan and Mason. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Orner; and two sisters, Anna and Dorothy.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to Adams County S.P.C.A., 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
