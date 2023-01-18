Loretta B. Sandoe, age 85, of Biglerville, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 21, 1937, in New Oxford, to the late William H. and Anna E. (Mummert) Butler.
Loretta was a member of the Ira E. Leady American Legion Post 262 Ladies Auxiliary, Biglerville, and a volunteer for the Upper Adams Jaycees. She enjoyed quilting, bird watching, country music, NFL football and reading. Loretta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Melissa C. Sandoe and her partner Erraeon of Biglerville, Michael W. Sandoe of Biglerville, and Debra K. Sandoe McCauslin of Biglerville; three grandchildren, Justin McCauslin, Haley Lenardos and Sereck Griffin; four great-grandchildren, Camden, Hudson and Lincoln McCauslin, and Zeland Lenardos; two sisters, Anna Golden of Gettysburg, and Leota C. Butler of Biglerville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sereck J. Sandoe who died in 2003; seven brothers, Clarence E. Butler, Marlin C. Butler, Alvin R. Butler, Loring E. Butler, John W. Butler, Ralph Butler and Lloyd Butler; and one sister, Myrna Zinn.
Professional Services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 W. Main St., Bendersville, where the family will receive friends for a public visitation on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. The family is encouraging visitors to social distance and wear a mask when in attendance. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Gettysburg, at the family’s discretion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Loretta to the Adams County Public Library, 140 Baltimore St,, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
