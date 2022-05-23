Alverta Goetz, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Born April 20, 1925, in Lemoyne, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Kathryn (Biesecker) Landis.
She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1943. Alverta married Robert K. Goetz in 1946 and she had three children. She was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot, Grants and Nichols department stores for several years before retiring. Like much of her family she enjoyed the outdoors, picnicking, and camping. She also enjoyed spending time in Potter County.
She is survived by her children, Becky Williams and Robert Goetz Jr.; grandchildren, Dawn Williams, Robert Goetz III and his wife Shannon, Matthew Williams and his wife Tina, Michael Williams and April Suarez Jones, Amy Williams and Chris Herman; great-grandchildren, Zander Goetz, Katie Goetz, Makayla Phillips, Hunter Williams, and Hailey Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Goetz; daughter, Holly Ann; and siblings, Betty Shultz, Phyllis Ernst, Jesse Landis Jr., Donald Landis, Frederick Landis, Nancy Luckenbaugh, and Carole Brasee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Mountain Top Ministries, 200 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Pastor Kenneth Reid officiating. Burial will be in the Flohr’s Cemetery, McKnightstown. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday afternoon at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Goetz III, Matthew Williams, Michael Williams, Zander Goetz, Hunter Williams, and Chris Herman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Alverta’s name to the charity of your choice.
