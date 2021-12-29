Joyce A. Eicholtz, 88, of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Born in the Greenmount Area of Adams County on June 4, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl (Pitzer) Stoner. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Irvin S. Eicholtz who died in 2005 and her son, Ronald R. Eicholtz who died in 2013.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Wenksville. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed the time spent with her family. Her other interests included cooking, baking, tending to her garden and the numerous bus trips she would take with her husband.
Joyce is survived by three children, Linda K. Carey (John) of Biglerville, Barbara A. Redding (Michael) of Gardners, and Steven D. Eicholtz of Biglerville; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Harold Stoner of Aspers; and a number of nieces and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by three sisters, Janet Showers, Pauline Funt and Louise Carey.
A private graveside funeral service will be held with no viewing for Joyce per her request.
Memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 2017 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
