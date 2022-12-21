Kathryn (Kay) M. Hill, 100 years old, of York Springs, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, peacefully in the Church of God Nursing Home, Carlisle, Pa.
She was the loving wife of the late John Hill. She was born July 9, 1922, in Woodhill, Pa., to the late John and Audrey (Stradling) Thompson.
Kay and John raised a big garden selling plants and vegetables. She made sauerkraut and sold it to help make a living. She also made bologna bags for the local butcher for many years.
She was an active member at Mt. Olivet UCC, East Berlin, and was a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Grange and 4-H. Her goal was to live to be 100 years old. She celebrated that day with her family and many friends.
Surviving is her son, Russell (Judy) Hill; daughter, Audrey (Peter) Coulson; four grandchildren, Natalie, Brian, Anthony, and Kristen; and eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sister, Sara Kresge. Kay was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
To honor Kathryn’s wishes, there will be a graveside service on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Olivet UCC Cemetery, 265 Two Churches Road, East Berlin, with Rev. Sheresa Rice officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Church in Kay’s memory. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
