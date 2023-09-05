John E. Shaw, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at home with his wife Karen and loved ones by his side.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg.
Arrangements under the direction of the Peters Funeral Home Inc., Gettysburg; visit https://www.petersfuneralhome.com/ for full obituary or to leave condolences.
