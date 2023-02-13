Celeste A. (Miller) Williams, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare. She was the loving wife of William H. Williams.
Born April 17, 1936, in San Diego, Calif., she was a daughter of the late Jack and Thelma (Srack) Miller.
In addition to her husband, Celeste is survived by four children, Shalia Costello of San Diego, Calif., Randy Williams and his wife Kathy of San Diego, Calif., John Williams of Florida, and Lisa Gillespie of Ft. Collins, Colo.; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation there will be a private burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Celeste A. (Miller) Williams, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.