Catharine L. (Kitty) Chronister Elder Mojica McDannell, of Orrtanna, passed away March 27, 2022 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Stewart E. Chronister and Vera (June) Carpenter of Las Vegas.
She is survived by her husband Daniel J. McDannell; daughter, Colleen Layton Robins of Woodstock, Md.; sons, Antonio V. Mojica Jr. of Gardners, and Michael A. Mojica of Gettysburg; 17 grandchildren; and brothers, sister, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by stepson, Steve McDannell of Orrtanna; daughter, Wanda Roth Schuler of Florida; and sisters.
Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s or Disabled American Veterans.
