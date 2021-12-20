Merle L. “Mac” Hankey, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully with this loving family by his side on Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on May 19, 1951 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Merle L. Hankey, Sr. and Monica Redding Hankey.
Along with his parents, Mac is reunited in passing with his sister, Carol Hughes.
Mac was a hardworking man with a heart of gold. His eye for perfection led him to be a skilled bridge inspector for the Department of Transportation in Pennsylvania for many years. Following his well-deserved retirement, Mac was able to enjoy the finer things in life. Mac found peace in the crashing waves and warm salt air on the beach. His love for vacationing and enjoying the simplicity of leisure time brought him to Myrtle Beach. While at the beach, Mac relished time spent making memories with friends. Mac enjoyed listening to Jimmy Buffet and fancied himself a Parrot Head. Some years back, Mac purchased an RV named, “Big Mutha,” with the intention of seeing more vacation spots. Mac got to enjoy the RV life and relished staying at Ocean Lakes Campground with his family. Above all else, Mac loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his giving demeanor, zest for life, and outgoing personality.
Left to cherish Mac’s memory are his adoring children, Adam Hankey and wife, Chris of Surfside Beach, Lauren Campbell and husband, Wayne of Fayetteville, Christina Gembinski of Tacoma, Wash., and Jessica Gallas and husband, Eric of Milton, Vermont; his beloved feline, Little Alice; grandchildren, Brianne Gallas, and Teigan Campbell; sister, Nora Keller and husband Mike; brother-in-law, Ben Surana; brother, Bill Reaver and wife Viola; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Mac’s life will be held in Pennsylvania in the springtime. Those details will be announced when finalized.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in Mac’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.
“Some of it’s magic, and some of it’s tragic,
But I had a good life all the way” ~ Jimmy Buffett
