Justen T. Jacobs, 33, of Gettysburg, died suddenly on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Born September 16, 1988, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Gregory S. Jacobs of Fenwick, Del., and Sheila Marie Krichten and her husband Thomas of Gettysburg.
Justen had worked for Pella Windows in Gettysburg and Hanover Brand Foods. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, working out at the gym and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughte, Aleia B. Jacobs of Gettysburg; sister, Nicole M. Olczak and her husband Scott of Hanover, Pa.; maternal grandmother, Maxine Tenney of Gettysburg; paternal grandmother, Joyce Buscemi of Westminster, Md.; niece, Destiny Olczak; and a nephew, Kamden Olczak.
A Celebration of Life for Justen will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Sean Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Trust Fund for Aleia, c/o of Sheila Krichten, 209 Hoffman Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.