Mary E. Ahlers, age 92, formerly of York Springs, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Gettysburg Center. She was born Wednesday, Feb. 29, 1928, in Spring Grove, the daughter of the late John N. and Lida (Reachard) Miller.
Mary was a homemaker raising her six children, whom she adored. She treated her daughters-in-law as her own children. She retired from Dallmeyer Sewing factory in York Springs. She had also worked in the cafeteria at the Bermudian Springs High School. She was a member of Chapel Hill Church of God. She loved her flowers and working in her garden. Her other favorite pastime was crocheting.
Her husband of 64 years, David E. Ahlers, passed away in 2012. She is survived by five sons, Larry E. and wife Brenda Ahlers of York Springs, Robert E. Ahlers of Gettysburg, Daniel E. and wife Constance Ahlers of York Springs, Thomas E. and wife Tracy Ahlers of Gettysburg, and Steven E. and wife Kelly Ahlers of Dillsburg; four grandchildren, Kimberlee Ahlers, Christopher and wife Kim Ahlers, Jason and wife Michelle Ahlers, and Jeremy and wife Corrinne Ahlers; five great-grandchildren, Alizsha, Aubrey, Cole, Kylie, and Kaylee; and one great-great-granddaughter, Paisley. She is also survived by loyal friend and caregiver, Carol Vines. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Ahlers; two sisters, Ruby Day and Betty Wagaman; and one brother, William Miller.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, at Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Road, York Springs, with Rev. Randall Huber officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
