Barbara E. Ellingson, age 82, of New Oxford, formerly of Baltimore, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at her home. She was born Thursday, Sept. 15, 1938, in Baltimore, the daughter of the late Elbert J. and Katherine (Smith) Thornhill Sr.
Barbara graduated from Towson High School. She graduated from Towson University with a concentration in health education. She was married to her husband at Central Presbyterian Church in Townson where she was a member for almost 50 years prior to moving to Cross Keys Village. She was also a member of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.
She ran support groups for mental health patients and headed the Baltimore Chapter of Love & Action, a Christian ministry for hospitalized AIDS patients. She was employed in various medical health clinics in Baltimore.
Barb loved oil painting, kitties, yard sales, singing, studying God’s Word, and she continually gave spare dollars to missions/charities. Family gatherings had to be her greatest joy. We will dearly miss mom’s Thanksgiving feasts.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Niles R. Ellingson. She is also survived by two daughters, Cynthia L. and husband Hank Janczyk of Biglerville, and Julia A. and husband Terry Sharun of York; one son, Thomas M. and wife Karen Ellingson of Olney, Md.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Elbert J. Thornhill Jr. and wife Joan of Glen Arm, Md.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, at Mooreland Memorial Park Cemetery, 2901 Taylor Ave., Parkville, Md., with Rev. Andy Nagel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness-Metropolitan, Baltimore, 6600 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.