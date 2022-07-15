George S. Falls, age 61, of Abbottstown, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, at his home. He was the loving husband of Christina M. (Hankey) Falls; together they shared 14 years of marriage.
George was born in Queens, N.Y., on October 18, 1960, and was the son of Donald J. and Joan (Shaw) Falls. He worked as a stone mason for most of his life and later as a machine operator at Signify. George was a member of the Hanover and McSherrystown Moose and enjoyed watching sports, especially the New York Giants, Mets, and Rangers, as well as playing golf.
In addition to his loving wife Christina, George is survived by his grandchildren Zachary, Austin, and Nicholas. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Falls, and Glenn Falls and companion Traci Lower; his sister, Debra Messina and companion Robert Rosensteel; and many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Nicole Bain; and his brother, William Falls.
A funeral service in celebration of George’s life will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Interment will be private. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in George’s memory may be made to the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
