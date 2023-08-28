Freda R. Hulton, age 93, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 28, 2023.
Born on Feb. 2, 1930, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Dayhoff and Jennie (Sowers) Dayhoff. She was the loving wife of the late Robert T. Hulton to whom she was married for 31 years.
She is survived by her children, Elcona Williams (Conway) of The Villages, Fla., Janice Reed Barnes (Eric) of Littlestown, Patricia Byrd (Lawrence) of The Villages, Fla., Linda Sheffield of Gettysburg, Kimberly Harvey (Gary) of Fond Du Lac, Wisc., and Diane Hulton Posner (Christopher) of Schwenksville, Pa.; as well as 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Dayhoff Jr., Harold Dayhoff, and Richard Dayhoff; and sisters Naomi Redding, Dorothy Jacobs, Romona White and Nancy (Dayhoff) Clapp. She was the last surviving sibling of her family.
Freda was an attractive woman, amazing housekeeper and cook and loving mother to her children. She was a member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bridge, bowling and monthly birthday club celebrations. She was involved with Meals on Wheels and collecting and distributing toys to local children at Christmas time. Freda was a lifelong member of many organizations including the American Legion, Elks Club and Gettysburg FOE.
She will be greatly missed by those she has left behind but we take comfort in the assurance that she has gone home and that we will meet again. She would have liked to be remembered as having a long and enjoyable life.
Funeral service will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County S.P.C.A, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or your favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.