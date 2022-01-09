Wesley E. Pritt, 81, Gettysburg, passed away Friday at his residence, with his family by his side.
He was born in West Virginia, son of the late Andrew and Gertrude Pritt. He married Lois (Jeanie) Pritt in 1960.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years; a son-in-law, Barry, of Saint Petersburg, Florida; a son, Ronald, and wife, Michelle, of Dillsburg; a daughter-in-law, Sally, of New Oxford; a daughter, Dana, and husband, Stacey, of York Springs. He adored his 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and their families. Wesley was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna, and son, Donald.
Growing up in a family with 14 siblings, there was always room for fun and laughter. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his greatest treasures.
In his younger years, he was very involved in go-kart racing (number 45) and loved his time at Hunterstown Kart Club. You could often find him singing music on the weekends with his band; The Country Rebels. He was an ace at bowling and always hard to beat. Wes was a member of the Gettysburg Moose and New Oxford Social Club. He also served as the President for the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Gettysburg. Wesley worked for Growmark F.S. for 28 years where he was known for his strong work ethic.
Wesley will be remembered by family and friends for his ability to make you feel welcomed, his dancing skills, and his constant jokes. In his spare time you could find him mowing the lawn, working outside, playing Dr. Mario, or helping a family member in need.
Friends will be received from 12 pm to 2 pm on Saturday, January 29th at Heritage Assembly of God. Located at 1575 Chambersburg Road Gettysburg, PA 17325. A celebration of life service will be immediately following.
We will miss you pap, you were such a great man. We love you!
