It is with deep sadness that the death of Linda (LeGore) Hughes is announced. Linda’s life was spent primarily in the Gettysburg/Hanover (early) and the Lehigh Valley (later) areas.
Linda was pre-deceased by her husband Sam and her son Colton. Surviving is her daughter Samantha and daughter-in-law “The other Mrs. Hughes” (Erica).
Linda was a very strong-willed woman. That strong will was very influential in the relationships in her life, resulting in some that were very solid and close and, regrettably, some that were estranged and never got repaired.
No public services will be conducted.
