Robert G. Stauffer, 85, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home in Littlestown. He was the husband of Virginia G. Stauffer, his wife of 42 years.
Bob was born December 18, 1937, in Hanover, the son of the late Raymond Stauffer and Sterlen (Nace) Stauffer. His stepmother was the late Edna (Strausbaugh) Stauffer.
In addition to his wife, Jenny, Bob is survived by a sons, Jim, Joby and his wife Michelle, and Jeff and his wife Heather; grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, Shane, Bailey and Brady; great-grandchildren Tegan, Austin, Audrey, and Rustyn; step-grandchildren, Justin and Brittany; and step-great-grandchild Elaine; late sister Marie Reynolds and stepsister Sally McClintock; stepsister Judy Stauffer; stepbrothers Dennis Stauffer and Larry Stauffer; late stepbrother Bill Strausbaugh; late stepsister Joanne Allison.
Bob had a distinguished career in the military as a Naval officer. After the Navy, he had subsequent rewarding 20-year careers as a school business manager and at Insurance Agents & Brokers (IA&B). He belonged to and remained active with the Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association which allowed him to remain close to his lifelong Navy friends. Bob had a strong love for his family and many friends. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Baltimore Oriole and Dallas Cowboy fan.
Bob and Jenny were members of the Hanover First Church of God. There will be no public service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Bob to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Online condolences can be shared online at www.littlesfh.com.
