Edward B. Goetzenberger, 90, of New Oxford, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his cottage at the Brethren Home Community.
Born March 7, 1932, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Ralph and Edna (Cooper) Goetzenberger. He was the husband of the late Martha “Ann” (Reitz) Goetzenberger who died June 12, 2020.
Mr. Goetzenberger was a veteran of United States Army. He worked for many years as a salesman of construction materials and then retired from Standard Supplies in Gaithersburg, Md.
Edward is survived by his son, William Goetzenberger and his wife Gale of Darnstown, Md.; and his four grandchildren, Robert, Lindsay, William and Kendall. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Goetzenberger; his sister, Louise Howard; and his brother, Ralph Goetzenberger.
Funeral service, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhom.com.
