Barbara A. “Bonnie” Baker, age 74, of Hanover, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
Born August 19, 1947, in Waynesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Earl W. and Marie A. (Tresler) Harbaugh.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bruce L. Baker Sr.
She had served as a secretary for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12 for 35 years. Bonnie for many years was president of the Hanover Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and president of the support staff union at Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Bruce L. Baker Jr. of Kansas City, Mo., and Brian M. Baker of York, Pa.; six grandchildren, Josh Baker, Katheryne Baker, Maddeline Baker, Jared Baker and twins, Chase and Connor Baker; a great-granddaughter, Emilia James Baker; and a brother, Robert Harbaugh of Fairfield.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Michael Garland officiating. Interment will take place in Jacobs Cemetery, Harbaugh Valley Road, Fairfield. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.