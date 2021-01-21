Erlene Claire Henry, 58, of Littlestown, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born March 24, 1962, in Barre, Vermont, she was the daughter of Irene C. (Tinker) Camley of Brouge, Pa., and the late Elmer J. Camley. She was predeceased by her husband Carl Marshal Henry in 2012.
Erlene enjoyed crochette, and spending time with her grandkids, who affectionately called her “Mom-Mom.”
Surviving in addition to her mother are son, Kyle M. Henry and wife Shannon of Taneytown; daughter, Ashley N. Henry of Littlestown; grandchildren, Brenden, Raiden and Serenity; sisters, Lauralee Wilson and husband Carlton of Baltimore, and Lorraine Camley Burrows and husband Gary of Red Lion, Pa.; brother, Edwin Camley and wife Phylis; and many loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Rosa Long and Pat Woodaman.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private funeral service for family members will follow at 12 p.m.; for those unable to attend services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
