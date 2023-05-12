Marilyn Hunger White, 94, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wayne, Pa.
Born May 16, 1928, in Lorain, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Florence (Miller) Hunger. Marilyn resided with her daughter, Nancy Hicks, for the past five years.
She is survived by her children, Beth Wishard (Greg) of Gettysburg, Creed White of Baltimore, Md., and Nancy Hicks of Wayne, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Garrett, Dalton, Patrick, Molly, Hannah, Austy and Andy; nine great-grandchildren, Murphy, Grace, Olivia, Kalia, Gunnar, Carter, Holden, Emma and Libby; and a brother, Charles Hunger (Marge) of Fayetteville, N.C. Marilyn was predeceased by a daughter, Susan White; and four siblings, Ann Engle, Fred Hunger, Jack Hunger and Tom Hunger.
A resident of Gettysburg since the late 1950s, Marilyn was a member of Trinity UCC. She had many friends in the community and belonged to several bridge groups. She and her friends met for lunch at least once a week. An avid fan of traveling since her first trip abroad to Egypt in the early 1980s, she subsequently traveled to England, Scotland, Wales, France, Germany, and China among other places.
She volunteered with Adams County Historical Society, Meals on Wheels, at the polls, and loved ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmastime. She loved her morning newspaper, her all day coffee, a drive in her Mini Cooper, and an evening dish of mint chocolate chip ice cream. In 2018, she moved to Wayne, Pa., with her daughter, Nancy, while dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 1-2 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg followed by a graveside service and interment in Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Frederick Young, officiating.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County Historical Society.
