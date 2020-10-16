Freda Lennon, nee Shearer, nee Hineson was born in Whitworth, England. Fiercely independent, quietly tenacious, and more than a little adventurous, she moved to Paris as a young woman where she met an American soldier. They fell in love, married, and moved stateside where they had a boy and then a girl.
Tragedy left the young mother a widow, but she stayed in her adopted country so that her children could make the most of its many opportunities and have choices in life. After some time, she remarried and the family moved to a small farm outside East Berlin, Pennsylvania.
There, she had a grand garden. When her second husband passed away, she moved to town and into a house made with timbers joined in the eighteenth century and bricks laid in the nineteenth. She filled it with stories, both old and new, and could not imagine living in any other home. She peacefully passed away there.
Her children deeply miss her, but are and always will be grateful for the sacrifices she made for them and for the ways she shared her gifts of independence, tenacity, and adventurousness with love. She will be interred in Whitworth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.