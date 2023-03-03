Kristine Marie (Bard) Martin, age 57, of Biglerville, passed away on January 13, 2023, from a chronic illness at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born in Gettysburg on January 16, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Mervile L. and Mabel E. (McKelvey) Bard.
Kristine is survived by her children, Alyson Scilipote and husband Charles of Reisterstown, Md., and Haily Birgensmith of Gettysburg; six grandchildren, Caleb, 16, Ava, 11, Jame, 10, Madison, 9, Sophia, 8, and Charlee, 4; her cats, Edie and Baby Kitty. She is also survived by four sisters, Judy Rinehart and husband Daryl of Biglerville, Helen Cole of Biglerville, Beverly Davenport of Fayetteville, and Lori Showers of Spring Run; and one brother, Lee Bard and wife Connie of Biglerville. Kris was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Birgensmith, in 2007; and her brother, Bernard (Ben) Bard in 1978.
After graduating from Biglerville High School in 1982, she continued her education at Wilson College with a major in psychology. Kristine loved nature including hiking, camping, and gardening. She enjoyed cooking elaborate meals, taking road trips and playing a good game of Scrabble.
At Kristine’s request, we invite her friends and loved ones to join our family to a toast and a celebration of Kris’ life on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Legion Woods, 3030 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. Dress casual and bring a photo to add to our picture board and a memory to share.
“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sunshine warm up on your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.