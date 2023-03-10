Glenn Harrison Hankey, 73, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born July 13, 1949, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Glenn L. and Myrtle Glass Hankey.
Glenn was a 1967 graduate of Gettysburg High School. For most of his life he was involved in various positions in the hospitality industry. He began his career at the former Peace Light Inn and then the Holiday Inn and Howard Johnsons Restaurants. He then moved to the Elby’s which became Shoney’s. For the last 26 years, Glenn was devoted to working in the kitchen at Red Lobster in Hanover where he established many relationships with his fellow workers and patrons.
Glenn enjoyed travel adventures, often traveling by bus to destinations such as the Philadelphia Flower Show and New York City to the Macy’s Parade and 9/11 Memorial and Museum. He loved to hunt for treasures at craft shows all over Adams County and Harrisburg’s Christmas Craft Show.
When September arrived each year, Glenn looked forward to Friday nights and cheering on his Warriors at high school football games. He loved to make people smile and derived great pleasure from sending cards to family, knowing he had filled them with colorful confetti that would explode upon opening. He had a keen interest in the Civil War and the Battle of Gettysburg.
Glenn is survived by a brother, Dennis Hankey and his wife Deb of Gettysburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Small; and a brother, Terry Hankey.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
