Elton Boyer Martin, age 86, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on, March 13, 2023, surrounded by family. Elton was born April 2, 1936, in Fairfield, where he grew up on an apple orchard and attended the Fairfield Mennonite Church.
In 1958, Elton received a B.S. in education from Millersville State University. Elton was a conscientious objector and so did his alternative 1W service through the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) where he was placed in Newfoundland, Canada, 1958-1960. He taught math there and met Fern Elizabeth Cender who was teaching in elementary schools through voluntary service with MCC.
Elton then taught in Titusville, Fla., where he also got a pilot’s license. Next, he attended LSU and completed a masters of mathematics in 1962. Also In 1962, Elton and Fern married in Gibson City, Ill. They moved to Pekin, Ill., where Elton taught math at the local high school. In 1964, they moved to Woodridge, Ill., and then to Downers Grove, Ill., where they stayed for 51 years. Elton taught mathematics at Downers Grove North High School for 28 years and was active at Lombard Mennonite Church, on the Pastoral Team, and led the new sanctuary construction project.
He continued to serve communities after his retirement, and he and his wife Fern did winter service stints in Immokalee, Fla., and then were snowbirds for several years in Sarasota, Fla.
Throughout his life he loved God, his wife, family, friends, numbers, and the Florida sun. He noticed patterns in the world that demonstrated the majesty of God. Elton was loved for his hearty laugh, open mindedness, and humor.
Elton is survived by his loving wife, Fern Cender Martin; children, Vincent (Rachel) Martin of Gastonia, N.C., Jevon Martin of Bolingrook, Ill., Wynne (Jeff) Bader, of Sarasota, Fla., Stuart (Barb) Martin of Downers Grove, Ill.,and Rochelle (Glenn) Klaassen of Chicago, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Joanne Caskey, Susanne Bechtel, and Laura Lee Beck; and brother, Jay Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Warren Martin and Cora Boyer Martin.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to MCC.
