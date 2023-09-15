Keith L. Sharrah, 56, of Gettysburg, died on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
He was born on June 18, 1967, in Gettysburg.
Keith drove truck for Ag Com in Gettysburg, for 31 years. He was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles, enjoyed watching NASCAR, college football, professional football, and loved his two rescue dogs dearly.
Keith is survived by his mother, Donna T. (Carbaugh) McCleaf.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg immediately following the service. A viewing will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where the family will receive friends.
