Michael Eugene Sanders, age 66, of Baltimore, Md., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on November 3, 2022. Mike was born August 24, 1956, in Gettysburg, to the late Eugene “Peep” Sanders and Doris Hann Sanders. He is survived by his brother, Ron and his wife Laura; niece, Sarah Bubb and her husband David; and nephews, Matthew and Daniel Sanders.
Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Pennsylvania State University. He started his career as sports editor for the Gettysburg Times and radio personality at WGET radio station. Mike later became assistant sports information director at Gettysburg College. He then moved on to Goucher College as sports information director and was there for 16 years.
He enjoyed watching and announcing all sports, traveling, and casinos. Mike cherished time with his family, especially his niece and two nephews.
The family will receive friends and family Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, Md. Interment will be private.
