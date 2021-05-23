Ira William McClain, 91, Fairfield, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 4, 1929 in Fountaindale, the son of the late Lewis and Maybelle Kime McClain. Ira is survived by his wife of 70 years, Annie Stem McClain.
Mr. McClain was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Fountaindale. He was a veteran employee of Potomac Edison Company in Waynesboro for 35 years. He was a senior maintenance technician for West Penn Power before they became Potomac Edison. Ira was a former member of the Waynesboro Elks and the Waynesboro Eagles. He has served as chairman of the board of directors and past president of the Section A Water and Improvement Association. He was also a former director and treasurer of the Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Club and former trustee of Wesley Chapel. He was a member of the Waynesboro Country Club. He enjoyed the outdoor life including golf, hunting, archery and his beloved garden. In his younger days he liked to bowl and play baseball.
In addition to his wife, Ira is survived by a daughter, Beverley Neiderer of New Oxford; two granddaughters, Shannon Jesko and her fiancé, Todd Senseney of Hanover, Shellie Neiderer-Pevarnik and her husband Mark of McSherrystown; seven grandchildren: Joshua Neiderer, Kayla Ethridge and her husband John, Taylor Andros and her husband Alex, Chloe Pevarnik, Emily Jesko, Tyler Jesko, Jack Senseney. Four great-grandchildren: Meika, Pippa, Noah, and baby Ethridge. Ira was predeceased by a son-in-law, Dennis R. Neiderer; a granddaughter, Sondra Neiderer; brothers, Charles Gilland, Maurice Gilland, Dwight Sites; two sisters, Charlotte Hull and Lena Crist.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. from Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, Fountaindale. Interment will be in Fountaindale Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Thursday evening, May 27, 2021 at Monahan Funeral Home, Fairfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 654 Old Waynesboro Rd, Fairfield, PA 17320. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
