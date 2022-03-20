Allyson Lorene Brinser, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on March 15, 2022.
She was born February 15, 1957, in Wilmington, to the late Edwin W. and Anne B. Brinser.
Allyson graduated from Alexis I. duPont High School and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.
She is survived by her sister Mary Anne Newsome and her husband Lane; nephews, Russell W. and Kayla Newsome, and Sandy and Lindsay Newsome; and great-nephews, Chandler Newsome, Carter Newsome and Connor Newsome.
Services will be private.
To send an online condolence to Allyson’s family visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
