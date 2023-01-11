Mr. Herbert (Bert) William Rohrbaugh Sr., of Emmitsburg, Md., went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 9, 2023. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family.
Bert was the devoted husband of Mary Elizabeth (Hahn) Rohrbaugh, whom he married on May 29, 1951, and celebrated over 71 years of happiness. He was born at his family’s farmhouse on Wenschoff Road in Fairfield on March 23, 1929, and was the son of the late Charles E. and Mary A. (Bowling) Rohrbaugh, and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Bert was a member of Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg, Md., where he served for many years on the church council. He was a past master and member of Tyrian Lodge 205 A.F.&A. Masons. Bert was employed as a pipefitter at Catoctin Mountain Park, National Park Service for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He was respected and admired by his fellow co-workers. He and his wife, Mary, were also a school bus contractor for the Frederick County Public School system for 42 years. He served during the Korean War in the Navy aboard three ships, the USS Dewey, USS Butler, and the USS Grady.
He attended a one-room school in Fairfield, and eventually graduated from Fairfield High School. Mr. Rohrbaugh was an avid golfer, recreational fisherman/crabber, and enjoyed camping and vacation trips with family. He also built his business, Rohrbaugh Septic Tank Service, of over 50 years, which continues to be operated by his son.
Surviving besides his wife of 71 years, Mary E. (Hahn) Rohrbaugh, are three children, Debra Jean (Rohrbaugh) Easterday and her husband Dennis of Rotonda West, Fla., Herbert W. Rohrbaugh Jr., and his wife Allyson of Emmitsburg, Md., and Kandy J. (Rohrbaugh) Hauk and her husband Stephen of Thurmont, Md. Bert has six grandchildren, Jennifer R. (Easterday) Knight and her husband Champ of Christiansburg, Va., Jessica K. (Easterday) Reinke and her husband Christian of Powhatan, Va., Garrett W. Rohrbaugh and his wife Ericka of Thurmont, Md., Parker J. Rohrbaugh and his wife Sarah of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Tyler C. and Alexander J. Hauk of Thurmont, Md. He was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Caleb, Olivia, Castle, Mason and Pernilla Reinke. Austin and Porter Knight. Everett Rohrbaugh. and Arlen Rohrbaugh. Bert is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bert instilled a strong family foundation and a solid Christian faith which he shared with his children and grandchildren.
A private graveside service for the family is being planned with internment at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to Frederick Health Hospice, https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Frederick Health Home Care/Hospice for their compassionate care and family support.
Herbert’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.blacksfuneralhomes.com.
