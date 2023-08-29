Andrew M. Larson, 97, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 29, 2023.
He was born December 1, 1925, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Eric F. and Sara Diehl Larson. Andy is survived by one sister, Nellie Larson Ahl.
Andy lost his first wife, Jeanne Bucher Larson, in 1995, and is survived by one stepdaughter, Colleen Sease, step-grandson and caregiver Stephen (Joyce) Sease, step-grandson Sean (Kathleen) Sease and step-great-granddaughter Kendal Sease, all of Gettysburg.
His second wife Betty M. Larson passed away in 2020, and is survived by stepson Cy (Melissa) Deitz of Gettysburg, and stepdaughter Bertha (Harry) Wright of Shepherdstown, W.Va. Andy leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues including classmate and dinner companion Mabert Anderson.
Mr. Larson attended Meade School, Lincoln School and graduated from Gettysburg High School. He entered Gettysburg College in 1943 but later that year enlisted in the US Merchant Marines and graduated from the Gallups Island Communications School in 1944. He served as a communications officer in the Pacific, Atlantic and Mediterranean. He returned to Gettysburg College in 1946 and graduated in 1949 with a bachelor of arts degree in physics. He was a member of Sigma Pi Sigma and the National Physics Honor Society. After graduation he was called to service again during the Korean Conflict, this time with the US Army. He spent the next two years at the Signal Corps research center at Ft. Monmouth, N.J. While there he did graduate work in communication engineering at Rutgers University.
Following his service, he returned to Gettysburg to help with the family business, Quality Inn Larson’s, General Lee’s Headquarters and General Lee’s Restaurant formerly known as the Dutch Pantry. Andy and his brother Allen owned and operated these businesses for 44 years selling the operation in 1995.
As part of the local travel industry, he became very involved with the Gettysburg Travel Council from 1955 until 1997, serving as president for three different terms. He served on the South Central Pennsylvania Travel Council from 1960 to 1975, and as vice chairman of the Governor’s Travel Industry Advisory Council from 1970 to 1980.
Mr. Larson was an active member and chairman of the Gettysburg Planning Commission from 1960 to 1995. He helped prepare numerous studies and ordinances pertaining to the Borough of Gettysburg. He also served on the Gettysburg Zoning Hearing Board from 1965 to 1990, several years as chairman. From 1975 to 1996 he served as a director for Main Street Gettysburg, and as such was very involved with the renovation of the Lincoln Train Station on Carlisle Street. In 2020, Destination Gettysburg honored Andy with its James Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award. He also served on the board of the Gettysburg Area Industrial Development Authority. He has been recognized as the longest serving member of the Adams County Historical Society.
Andy enjoyed many hobbies and loved traveling but always insisted that Gettysburg was the most beautiful place in the world and was happy to get back to his beloved Adams County. Until recently he was involved with several civic organizations and always busy with wood and metal projects for friends and family working with power tools and experimenting in electronics.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Gettysburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. Caleb McClure officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County Historical Society, 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.