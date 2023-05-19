Diane Louise (Cline) Baugher, age 68, of New Oxford, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Hershey Medical Center. She was born May 24, 1954, in Gettysburg, to her mother, Marian Louise (Shafer) Cline of Gettysburg, and the late F. Stanley Cline.
Diane was a 1972 graduate of Biglerville High School. She was employed as a teacher’s assistant for 28 years through Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
Diane enjoyed flowers and gardening, taking pictures and then turning them into cards to send to friends and family and taking rides in her Corvette. She especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steven G. Baugher; two daughters, Krista Louise Watson and Karla Marie Haller, both of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Jade Marie Haller, Lyla Michelle Haller and Emerald Louise Barksdale; two sisters, Joanne Garner and her husband Jim of Biglerville, and Karen Miller of Spring Grove; one brother, Kevin Cline and his wife Faith of Gettysburg; also, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following visitation, a funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Fanus officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Ste. 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
