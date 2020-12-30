Joyce Gillispie, formerly of Fairfield, was born Joyce Ann Matheny, in Green Bank West Virginia, on April 3, 1944.
She and her three siblings were raised by their grandparents. She married Julian Gillispie in 1963 and due to his military service she lived in France for a few years, then Alaska, then took care of her grandfather while Julian served in Vietnam, and then lived in Germany.
Joyce is survived by a son, Tim, and two grandchildren, Carolynn and Justin; as well as two great grandchildren, Kayelyn and Arabella. She was predeceased by a daughter, Belinda, a sister, Sandy Holloway and two brothers, Tom Matheny and Robert Metheny. Joyce lived in Fairfield since 1975, worked for Ski Liberty for many years, and actively worked on arts and crafts, as well as gardening and the frequent coffee klatsch. She passed away in her sleep on Tuesday evening, Dec. 29, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Union Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfunerlhome.com.
