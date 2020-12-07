Margie Rhine, 63, of Glenville, wife of Paul Frank Rhine III, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Born on Friday, April 5, 1957, in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Frances Wiedefeld Link. A 1975 graduate of South Western High School, she was employed by Rite Aid Pharmacy for nine years.
An avid outdoors person, Margie worked with Thoroughbred racehorses and enjoyed photography, gardening, camping, orchard picking and hiking with her dog Peaches. She also loved dancing and going to concerts. Margie attended St. Paul’s (Dubs) Union Church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband with whom they had recently celebrated their 20th anniversary, is a son, Anthony “Tony” Rhine, of the home; and six siblings including her sister, Amy Adams and her husband Brad of East Berlin and their children, Elizabeth and Daniel Kenney, and Zachary Adams. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Link; a sister, Jennifer Link; and a nephew, Zachary Link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be required to wear masks, be socially distanced and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.