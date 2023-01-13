John Richard Stedman, 98, former proud resident of Gettysburg for 32 years, peacefully passed into eternal life on December 20, 2022.
He was husband to Irene, his late wife of 66 years; father to Linda (Darrell), Steve, Susan and Terri; Grandpa/Pops to Michael, Karen (Dan) and John; and great-grandpa to Lucas.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Plantation, Fla., February 12.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.