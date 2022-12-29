Bobby Conover

Bobby “Bob” L. Conover, 73, Gettysburg, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, 2022.
He was born April 18, 1949, in Gettysburg, the son of Rhoda “Boots” (Crouse) Conover of Hanover, Pa. and the late Irvin Conover. Bob is survived by his wife, Jamee (Grove) Conover.
Bob was a 1967 graduate of Gettysburg High School, attended Penn State University, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. After active military service, he was employed at Westinghouse Elevator Company for several years, where he first met Jamee. Later, Bob was a sales agent for Prudential Insurance in the Gettysburg and Littlestown areas. For the last 10 years of his working career, he was employed at United Agricultural Products in York. Upon retiring, Bob continued to work part-time for NAPA in Gettysburg, but particularly enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren playing Uno, going to various school activities, and attending athletic events.
Bob found pleasure hunting in Centre County as a member of the “Lazy A,” playing slow-pitch softball, volunteering as a coach for local sports teams, tinkering around the house, listening to oldies music, collecting John Deere memorabilia, mowing and caring for his yard, and watching the Dallas Cowboys, Penn State football, and his beloved New York Yankees.
In addition to his mother and his wife, Bob is survived by three children, Brent Conover and wife Kim of Fishersville, Va., Beckie Carbaugh and husband Adam Topper of New Oxford, and Drew Conover and wife Kristi, of York, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Maura Conover, Marcus Conover, Ian Conover, Alisa Carbaugh, Peri Carbaugh, Seth Conover, and Micah Conover; a brother, Benjy Conover and wife Jean of Littlestown; two sisters Carol Graf and husband Dale, of Hanover and Janice Stoner and husband Rob of Harrisburg, Pa.; and nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.
Private services with full military honors will be conducted for immediate family at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life for friends and family will be announced at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ewings Sarcoma Research Fund at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Contributions can be given online at www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving or mailed to PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
