Jill A. (Hawbaker) Rohrbaugh, age 51, of Hanover, passed away at UPMC Hanover on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was the loving wife of Robert C. Rohrbaugh; together they shared over 26 years of marriage.
Jill was born in Hanover on October 28, 1970, and graduated from Delone Catholic High Schoo, Class of 1989. She was the Brushtown Fire Co. Queen 1988 – 1989. She worked for GSK Corp. and was currently employed at Utz Quality Foods in Hanover.
She was a loving wife, mother, and daughter. She enjoyed crafts, chalk painting, scrapbooking and had a very creative mind. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed authors Danielle Steel, James Patterson and John Grisham.
In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by her children, Zackary and Janaia Rohrbaugh; and her parents James “Turk” Hawbaker and Julia (Houser) Hawbaker.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in celebration of Jill’s life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, with Fr. Dwight Schlaline as celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jill’s memory may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
