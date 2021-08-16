Albert Wayne Thomas, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 12, 2021, at his home in Gettysburg. He was born November 23, 1937, in Newport, Ohio, and was the son of Hallie Burton and George Thomas.
Wayne served with the U.S. Air Force for four years. He joined the Marietta Police Department in 1962 and served as an officer over 30 years until retirement.
Wayne has two sons, Doug and Kevin Thomas of Marietta, Ohio, to his first wife, Corrine, who preceded him in death (1965). He has three stepdaughters, Laurie Woods of Gettysburg, MaryBeth Thompson of West Chester, Pa., and Becky Kint of Biglerville, from his late wife Carolyn (Enzie) Thomas to whom he was happily married for 37 years. Surviving, in addition to his children, are many grandchildren including Walker Woods and his wife Carly of Gettysburg, Lacy Woods and fiancé Matthew Hochkammer of Winchester Va., and Tyler Thompson of West Chester, Pa.; as well as several great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Robert Thomas of Marietta, Ohio.
The family wants to thank Wayne’s many friends from the Gettysburg Walking Club and his neighbors for their outpouring kindness and friendship.
A celebration of life for immediate family will be held in Ohio in November.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Patient Help Fund would be appreciated. Donations can be sent to Gettysburg Hospital Foundation at P.O. Box 3995, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.