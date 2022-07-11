Gary Lynn (Fen) Fennel, 69, recently from Gardners, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 10, after a brave battle against cancer.
He was the son of Eugene Fennel and Peggy (Fennel) Shinham, and the stepson of Owen Shinham. Surviving is his sister, Diane (Fennel) Richwine (Dennis); his brother, Tim Shinham (Karen Mathna); his nephew, Greg Richwine; his niece, Jeni Steigleman (Jeromy) and their children, Madison and Ashley Richwine, and Nolan and Aryann Steigleman.
Gary graduated from Biglerville High School, Class of 1971. He had been employed by Klinger’s Sawmill, various Adams County fruit farms, and as a correctional officer at Adams County Prison. He was a top-notch outdoorsman, loving and excelling at the sports of fishing and hunting.
Throughout his later life he collected and sold vintage ammo boxes and hunting licenses. Gary’s gardening skills were evident, as his tomato plants grew five feet tall and produced bountifully.
He devotedly cared for his mother, Peggy, at his home in Lake Mead, East Berlin, until her passing in October 2021.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at the Heidlersburg Cemetery on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Carl Harris of First Baptist Church of Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are being held by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.
