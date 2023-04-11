Bruce E. Witter Jr., 87, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Shirley Irene (Reever) Witter who died August 25, 1991.
Born July 22, 1935, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Bruce Emanuel and Frances Elizabeth (Harman) Witter.
Mr. Witter was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed antique cars and playing the guitar.
He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Zartman of Gettysburg, and Linda Small and husband Ron of Spring Grove; son, Bruce E. Witter of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Ty, Harley, Nikki, Jerry and Lacey; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Witter; grandson, Cody Zartman; and five brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
To share memories of Bruce E. Witter Jr., please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
