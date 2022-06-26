Shantae Frances Dixon, 35, of Red Lion, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at home.
Born January 5, 1987 in Stratford, N.J., she was the daughter of Susan Marie Glacken and Robert Lee Dixon Jr., Shippensburg.
Shantae attended Harrisburg Area Community College and was a CNA in the York County area. She was a model when she was younger and she enjoyed listening to music. Above all, she loved her children.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Ajanaye Dixon and Leelah Dandridge, both of Shippensburg; sisters, Destiny Dixon, Buena, NJ and Bikiria Brown and wife Demetria Borders, Indianapolis, Ind.; brothers, Fred Crowder, Shippensburg, Shane Glacken, Mechanicsburg, Darnell Dixon, Buena, NJ, Denzel Dixon, Buena, NJ and Brandon Mikes, Texas; maternal grandmother, Dolores Cruz and husband Jorge, Gettysburg; maternal grandfather, Donald Glacken Sr., Gettysburg; paternal grandmother, Frances Dixon, Egg Harbor, NJ; paternal grandfather, Robert Lee Dixon Sr. and wife Brenda, Egg Harbor, NJ and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Arraya Hope Dixon-Dandridge and brother Robert Lee Dixon III.
A service to celebrate the life of Shantae Frances Dixon will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg with Pastor Eldridge Moses officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories from 5 p.m. until the start of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
For those desiring, contributions in memory of Shantae Frances Dixon, to help the family with their unexpected needs at this mournful time, may be made to the funeral home.
To share memories of Shantae Frances Dixon and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.