Albert E. Bachman, 89, of Gettysburg entered into God’s eternal care to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 27, 2022.
He was the son of the late Dr. Albert and Gertrude Bachman. He is predeceased by one brother, Edwin Bachman.
Albert served in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1955.
Albert also worked in real estate for a short time. Albert was a schoolteacher at Franklin High School in Baltimore County where he taught French and retired in 1980.
Albert had a passion for giving back to the community. He volunteered many hours for over 15 years at the Gettysburg Hospital. Albert also volunteered several years at the Adams County Library in Gettysburg.
At Albert’s request, there will be no services. Contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church 30 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
