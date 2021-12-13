Shirley C. Gerrick, 85, of Littlestown, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Birch Manor Center for Rehabilitation, Sykesville, Md. She was the wife of Francis I. “Frank” Gerrick for 65 years.
Born Feb. 21, 1936, in Littlestown, Shirley was the daughter of the late Walter and Laura (Worley) Crouse. She was a 1954 Littlestown High School graduate and was a homemaker.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Steven F. Gerrick of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Don F. Gerrick and Karen of Littlestown; and her granddaughters, Jacquelyn Gerrick and Jenna Mathis. Shirley was predeceased by her brothers, Bernie, Glenn, David, Clyde, Bruce and Ronald Crouse; and her sisters, Nadine Crouse and Esther Feeser.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. Shirley enjoyed times on their boat, playing the piano, painting, shopping and spending time with her family.
Services will be private with the Rev. Larry Douthwaite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley’s name may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.