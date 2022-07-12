Barbara Ann Balchunas, 74, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s Eternal Care, Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born May 14, 1948, in Williamsport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Kurtz) Weglarz. Barbara was the loving wife of Alvin W. Balchunas with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and received her B.S. in education from Millersville University in 1970. She was a teacher at Conewago Valley School District from 1989 to 2010. She also taught at St. Vincent de Paul School in Hanover as well as Sacred Heart School in Lewistown, Pa.
Barbara was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, Pa.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and had a fond love of dogs.
In addition to her loving husband Alvin, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cathleen M. Bauerline and husband Steven D. of McSherrystown; and her twin brother, Harold J. Weglarz of Lancaster, Pa.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331; or the Adams County S.P.C.A., 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.