Gary L. Wolfe, 82, of Littlestown, died Friday, Oct 29, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Diann M. (Frock) Wolfe for 62 years. Born Sept 14, 1939 in Gettysburg, Gary was the son of the late Marvin H. and Hilda R. (Cluck) Wolfe. He was a 1957 Littlestown High School graduate and was a self-employed house builder.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his two sons, Daniel A. Wolfe and Luisa of New Oxford, David L. Wolfe and Tara of Hanover; his granddaughters, Heidi Gilbert and Nikki Beach and his great granddaughter, Savannah Beach. Gary was a member of Clearview Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, Hanover. He loved woodworking, building dollhouses and furniture, astronomy, telescopes and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Lee Wolfe.
A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
