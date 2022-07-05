Vincent G. “Vinny” Martin, 32, of Gettysburg, passed away June 30, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital, following injuries as a passenger in an automobile accident on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Vinny was born July 17, 1989, in Gettysburg, the son of Lisa M. Baker and her husband Ken (stepfather), of Daytona, Fla., and John H. Martin III (father) of Bendersville.
Vinny attended the Biglerville High School, a member of the Class of 2007.
Vinny loved the outdoors, hiking, waterfalls, nature and animals. He admired the bald eagle because of the freedom it represents.
Vinny had a personality that would make others smile. His favorite saying, no matter where he was, “I am just around the corner.”
In addition to his parents, Vinny is survived by a daughter, Alexa Grace Martin of McSherrystown; two brothers, Zachary Martin, and Kirby Martin and his wife Paige; a half- sister, Amber Cook; maternal grandparents, Rose and Mark Speelman Sr.; a step-grandmother, Mary Kuhn; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Sonya Tranum; three uncles, Mark Speelman Jr. and his wife Betty, Shawn Speelman and his wife Tammy, and Troy Martin and his wife Sharon; three aunts, Melissa Speelman and her companion Matt McDannell, Cathy Jo Martin and her companion Phil, and Carrie Tranum; two nephews, John Kirby Martin and Liam Morris; and 16 cousins, Chris, Joshua, Brantley, Cheyenne, Savannah, Mitchell, Nathan, Cody, Dustin, Jordan, Travis, Erica, Kyla, Owen, Allie, and Autumn.
Funeral services will be private.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
